Charter Communications Partners With Ovation TV To Present $10,000 Stand For The Arts Award To Baldwin Wallace Community Arts School

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Baldwin Wallace Community Arts School Awarded $10,000 Stand for the Arts Award to Support Their Local Efforts

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, May 26, 2021

CLEVELAND, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Expanding upon its Stand for the Arts AwardsÂ initiative launched in 2017, Ovation TV, America's only arts network, continued its partnership with Charter Communications, Inc. to recognize outstanding local arts, cultural, and educational organizations and programs in five of Charter's Spectrum markets across the country in 2020. The initiative is part of the independent network's national arts advocacy platformÂ called Stand for the Arts, and committed $50,000 in 2020 to support arts education in Spectrum communities.

Ovation_Logo.jpg

On Thursday, May 27, Ovation TV and Charter will present a $10,000 Stand for the Arts Award to Baldwin Wallace Community Arts School, a Cleveland-area arts organization, to grow their mission to celebrate, explore and connect individual ability with pathways for artistic growth through classes, camps, and private lessons in instrumental and vocal music, dance, theatre, and art. The award will be presented on Thursday during a virtual event on the Baldwin Wallace Community Arts School Facebook page starting at 7PM EST. The program will feature a performance by two Suzuki violinists and a dance performance from a student in the Community Arts School dance program. Additionally, State Senator Matt Dolan will be providing congratulatory remarks as part of the program.

"We are proud to stand with Ovation to salute Baldwin Wallace Community Arts School for its innovative programming in the Cleveland area," said Gary Underwood, GVP Government Affairs, Charter. "Baldwin Wallace Community Arts School and all of this year's Stand for the Arts Awards honorees truly enrich the communities they serve across the country."

Stand for the Arts Awards are granted based on how well an organization empowers the community, builds strategic partnerships, drives engagement through volunteerism and delivers creative programming.

Sol Doten, Senior Vice President, Content Distribution Marketing, Ovation TV said, "Together with Charter, we're thrilled to provide support to community-driven art organizations like Baldwin Wallace Community Arts School, to further enable their all-ages engagement across all the arts disciplines and genres. Ovation TV encourages everyone to advocate for arts access in their community and to enjoy and support the arts in their own way."

"We are truly honored to be recognized by Charter Communication and Ovation TV. It is because of investments like this that we can make the arts even more accessible," said Adam Sheldon, Director, BW Community Arts School.

For more information about Stand for the Arts and the Stand for the Arts Awards, visit: www.standforthearts.com. And to learn more about Baldwin Wallace Community Arts School, visit https://bwcommunityarts.bw.edu/.

About OVATION TVAmerica's Only Arts Network
As an independent television, production, and digital media company, OVATION TV has an unparalleled commitment to the arts, culture, and captivating entertainment.Â  Showcasing a lineup of critically acclaimed premium dramas, specials, documentaries, and iconic films, OVATION TV salutes innovative storytelling with popular programming that includes Inside the Actors Studio, Murdoch Mysteries, Riviera, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Fall, Luther, Midsomer Murders, Landscape Artist of the Year, Grand Designs, Amazing Hotels, Chasing the Sun, and Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations. Ovation also powers JOURNY, the dedicated streaming service where art, culture, and travel intersect.Â  The company has provided more than $15M in contributions and in-kind support to arts institutions and arts education.Â  Its signature advocacy platform, STAND FOR THE ARTS, includes a coalition of over 130 arts organizations, cultural institutions, and arts leaders throughout the country raising awareness about art's positive impact, protecting access for everyone, and encouraging action on behalf of the arts.Â  OVATION TV is available on major providers via cable, satellite and telco systems including Comcast Cable/Xfinity, DIRECTV, AT&T TV, SPECTRUM, Verizon FiOS, as well as on demand.Â  You can follow OVATION TV onÂ Facebook,Â Twitter,Â YouTube,Â Instagram,Â OvationTV.com, and through our App,Â OVATION NOW.Â Â 

About Charter
Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum InternetÂ®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum BusinessÂ®Â delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum ReachÂ®Â delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA91342&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charter-communications-partners-with-ovation-tv-to-present-10-000-stand-for-the-arts-award-to-baldwin-wallace-community-arts-school-301300184.html

SOURCE Ovation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA91342&Transmission_Id=202105261341PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA91342&DateId=20210526
