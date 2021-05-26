M&T Bank Appoints Long-time Leader Mike Keegan to Head New Community Markets Team

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

M&T Bank Appoints Long-time Leader Mike Keegan to Head New Community Markets Team

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 26, 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â M&T Bank has appointed Mike Keegan, its long-time Area Executive for Upstate New York and New England, to a new role as Executive Vice President and Head of Community Markets. Keegan will lead a new team designed to help the company reinforce its community presence, while accelerating the deployment of the full capabilities of the entire bank across its communities. He will report directly to Richard Gold, M&T Bank President and Chief Operating Officer.

"We are deeply committed to meeting the evolving needs of our customers" Gold said. "As Head of Community Markets, Mike will work to combine our strengths as a large, regional bank with our local market knowledge to provide unique and meaningful services to each of the communities we serve."

Gold added, "With his previous experience as a regional president and his own longstanding commitment to the community where he lives and works, Mike is the perfect choice for the work of strengthening our community presence."

The new team will work with regional leaders and local stakeholders in each of M&T's 19 community banking regions to understand the unique needs of their communities and then collaborate in the development of tailored solutions to ensure every region has what it needs to deliver for customers. This effort will define and drive market-level engagement strategies that bring more of the bank to each of its communities.

"M&T is a bank for communities. We understand every community is different and has its own unique characteristics, cultures and economies. That is why each requires a customized market approach," Keegan said. "We've learned that by listening to local insights and harnessing M&T's full capabilities to empower our regional teams, we can strengthen our community presence and provide every customer with the support and services they need regardless of where they live."

Under its local engagement model, M&T separates the geographic areas it serves into community banking regions led by individual regional presidents and management teams. Because they know their communities best, these teams will work with Keegan to create differentiated strategies to serve their markets. They also make decisions locally about community activities and lending.

Since joining M&T in 1994, Keegan has held a number of roles including Regional President for the Capital Region and Hudson Valley and Area Executive for Upstate New York, New England and Florida. He serves on the boards of the New York State Charter Advisory Board, Retail Council Services Corp., St. Peter's Health Partners and Smiley Brothers, and chairs SUNY New Paltz Foundation's Capital Campaign Executive Committee. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts and earned his MBA from Union College.

He resides in Guilderland, N.Y. with his wife, Mary. Together, they have three children.

About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB)Â is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Media Contacts:

Upstate New York:
Julia Berchou
(716) 842-5385
[email protected]

Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, DC:
Scott GrahamÂ 
(410) 244-4097
[email protected]

New Jersey, Connecticut and New York City:
David Samberg
(201) 368-4515
[email protected]

National Media and Trade Publications:
Maya Dillion
(212) 415-0557
[email protected]

Equal Housing Lender. Â© 2021 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

M_and_T_Bank_Corporation_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY91466&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-appoints-long-time-leader-mike-keegan-to-head-new-community-markets-team-301300191.html

SOURCE M&T Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY91466&Transmission_Id=202105261346PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY91466&DateId=20210526
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment