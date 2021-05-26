Wall Street Rally Resumes Led By Small Caps

The rally in equities resumed on Wall Street on Wednesday after a pause on Tuesday, led by small caps.

In the early afternoon trade, the S&P 500 was at 4,197.91, up 0.23% for the day, while the Dow Jones was at 34,349.97, up 0.11%. The Nasdaq Composite was at 13,732.40, up 0.55% for the day as tech stocks regained momentum. The small-cap heavy Russel 2000 was at 2,243.76, up 1.72 %, leading the overall market.

What's behind the big comeback in small stocks? The first and most obvious reason is the easing of inflation fears. It follows weak housing and consumer data released on Tuesday and speeches by several Fed officials re-assuring markets that the US economy is still far away from its dual goals of price stability and full employment.

Then there's the continued slide in US Treasury bond yields below 1.60%, reflecting the easing of those fears.

Lower US Treasury yields are a good thing for the high-risk investments like small caps and cryptocurrencies, which resumed their ascend on Wednesday.

And there's the continuation of the downward trend in covid-19 cases, helping tourism and traveling stocks continue their rally.

Meanwhile, smaller caps got another boost from good earnings from a couple of retailers reporting solid earnings before the market opening.

Adding to momentum for smaller stocks was the return of individual investors, as evidenced by the hefty price jumps in Wall Street's most speculative stocks like GameStop ( GME, Financial) and AMC Entertainment Holdings ( AMC, Financial).

But all this could change in the next couple of days, as Wall Street will get new data on Gross Domestic Product (GDP), inflation, initial claims, personal income and personal spending, and durable goods orders.

Any surprise in these indicators, especially on the PCE Price Index, which the FED closely follows, could send major equity averages to a roller-coaster ride.

