Data Call Technologies (OTCMKTS: DCLT) joins forces to bring children home

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Data Call Technologies (OTCMKTS: DCLT) joins forces to bring children home

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, May 26, 2021

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Data Call Technologies (OTCMKTS: DCLT) is joining forces with the Office of Justice Programs (OJP) and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) by linking Data Call's systems to the AMBER Alert network.Â 

Datacall_Logo.jpg

This new collaboration will provide real-time AMBER Alert feeds free of charge to existing and new subscribers of the company's digital signage infotainment content distribution platform, DLManager.

We know a child's chances for a safe recovery are greater when resources are mobilized quickly. Data Call's DLManager content distribution system will aid to ensure a rapid response in the first critical hours after a child goes missing, by enabling thousands of additional public digital video displays (digital signage) to feature profiles of missing children from NCMEC's database that will update automatically based on each display's location.

AMBER Alert is a notification system for abducted children that launched in 1996 in response to the abduction and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Texas, Amber Hagerman. Therefore, AMBER is eponymous, but it is also an acronym â it stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response.

As digital signage continues to expand its presence in shopping malls, waiting rooms, banks, hotels, restaurants, schools, and small businesses, the utilization of this vast connected network of screens to expand the visibility of these children and hopefully return them home is well worth the initiative. Getting information about a missing child to people in the very locality in which they were abducted or last seen is key.

As of December 2020, 1,029 children have been rescued and brought safely home specifically because of AMBER Alerts.

"As the world continues to rely on technology and receipt of information in digital form, it becomes more imperative for us to seek out and utilize the best possible ways to engage the public," said John Bischoff, Vice President of NCMEC's Missing Children Division. "Data Call's broad reach of digital signage will help us sending out these alerts

"While Data Call is not the first to provide this free resource to our industry, we truly believe that the introduction of this to our clients and network partners could help make a difference in bringing a child home. I am grateful to the team members of NCMEC, AMBER, and our staff members to make this system available," said Data Call's CEO, Tim Vance. Â 

About Data Call

Data Call Technologies is the market leader for licensed content for the Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) marketplace. They aggregate, host, curate and customize content so operators can focus on providing the right message and content blend for their audience. The company's mission is to create beautiful, engaging, contextually relevant content that guarantees their customer's signage networks thrive.

About the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation, and prevent child victimization. NCMEC works with families, victims, private industry, law enforcement, and the public to assist with preventing child abductions, recovering missing children, and providing services to deter and combat child sexual exploitation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, including statements about plans and expectations regarding business areas and opportunities, demand and acceptance of new or existing businesses, capital resources and future financial results are "forward-looking" statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, government regulation, taxation, spending, competition, general economic conditions and other risk factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. There may be other factors not mentioned above that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information. The company takes no obligation to update or correct forward-looking statements and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

favicon.png?sn=DA91436&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-call-technologies-otcmkts-dclt-joins-forces-to-bring-children-home-301300210.html

SOURCE Data Call Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA91436&Transmission_Id=202105261407PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA91436&DateId=20210526
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment