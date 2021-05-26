Logo
First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys General Motors Co, Intrusion Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Rocket Inc, Hilltop Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dallas, TX, based Investment company First Dallas Securities Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, Intrusion Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Lazard, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Wells Fargo, Rocket Inc, Hilltop Holdings Inc, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Century Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Dallas Securities Inc.. As of 2021Q1, First Dallas Securities Inc. owns 105 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Dallas Securities Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+dallas+securities+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Dallas Securities Inc.
  1. Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 193,182 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.79%
  2. ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 81,461 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
  3. Boeing Co (BA) - 15,052 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
  4. International Paper Co (IP) - 61,875 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12%
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 30,970 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
New Purchase: Intrusion Inc (INTZ)

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Intrusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 102,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Lazard Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.69 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 25,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 13,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $201.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $46.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 749.78%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 49,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 217.08%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $132.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 17,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 148.71%. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 33,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 36.95%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $308.769900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 55.57%. The purchase prices were between $24 and $31.37, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 48,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 108.55%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33.

Sold Out: Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH)

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $27.17 and $39.37, with an estimated average price of $32.82.

Sold Out: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.59.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42.

Sold Out: Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The sale prices were between $57.55 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $77.69.



