Chemtrade Announces Voting Results From Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) today announced results for matters voted on at the Fundâs Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held virtually in Toronto on May 11, 2021 and adjourned to May 26, 2021. A total of 26,356,698 Units, or 25.55% of the Fundâs issued and outstanding Units, were voted in connection with the annual and special meeting.
Election of Trustees
On a vote by ballot, all nominees listed in the management information circular for the Annual Meeting, were elected as Trustees of the Fund. Detailed results of the vote for the election of Trustees are set out below:
Nominees
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Lucio Di Clemente
20,694,869
80.44%
5,031,870
19.56%
Daniella Dimitrov
20,849,609
81.04%
4,877,130
18.96%
Emily Moore
20,594,295
80.05%
5,132,444
19.95%
Douglas Muzyka
25,188,336
97.91%
538,403
2.09%
Katherine Rethy
20,619,693
80.15%
5,107,046
19.85%
Scott Rook
25,250,750
98.15%
475,989
1.85%
Lorie Waisberg
20,580,471
80.00%
5,146,268
20.00%
Following the meeting, the Board appointed the following as committee chairs:
Daniella Dimitrov â Chair of the Audit Committee
Lucio Di Clemente â Chair of the Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee
Emily Moore â Chair of the Responsible Care Committee.
Appointment of Auditors
On a vote by ballot, Unitholders approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Fund and authorized the Trustees to fix the auditorsâ remuneration:
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
26,085,728
98.97%
270,970
1.03%
Vote Regarding Amended Declaration of Trust
On a vote by ballot, Unitholders approved the Fundâs Amended Declaration of Trust disclosed in the Information Circular.
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
25,126,090
97.67%
600,649
2.33%
Vote Regarding Approach to Executive Compensation (Say on Pay)
On a non-binding advisory vote by ballot, Unitholders voted against the Fundâs approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Information Circular.
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
10,327,821
40.14%
15,398,918
59.86%
Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North Americaâs largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, sodium hydrosulphite and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide, potassium chloride, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.
