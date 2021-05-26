Chemtrade Announces Voting Results From Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) today announced results for matters voted on at the Fundâs Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held virtually in Toronto on May 11, 2021 and adjourned to May 26, 2021. A total of 26,356,698 Units, or 25.55% of the Fundâs issued and outstanding Units, were voted in connection with the annual and special meeting.

Election of Trustees

On a vote by ballot, all nominees listed in the management information circular for the Annual Meeting, were elected as Trustees of the Fund. Detailed results of the vote for the election of Trustees are set out below:

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Lucio Di Clemente 20,694,869 80.44% 5,031,870 19.56% Daniella Dimitrov 20,849,609 81.04% 4,877,130 18.96% Emily Moore 20,594,295 80.05% 5,132,444 19.95% Douglas Muzyka 25,188,336 97.91% 538,403 2.09% Katherine Rethy 20,619,693 80.15% 5,107,046 19.85% Scott Rook 25,250,750 98.15% 475,989 1.85% Lorie Waisberg 20,580,471 80.00% 5,146,268 20.00%

Following the meeting, the Board appointed the following as committee chairs:

Daniella Dimitrov â Chair of the Audit Committee

Lucio Di Clemente â Chair of the Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee

Emily Moore â Chair of the Responsible Care Committee.

Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by ballot, Unitholders approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Fund and authorized the Trustees to fix the auditorsâ remuneration:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 26,085,728 98.97% 270,970 1.03%

Vote Regarding Amended Declaration of Trust

On a vote by ballot, Unitholders approved the Fundâs Amended Declaration of Trust disclosed in the Information Circular.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 25,126,090 97.67% 600,649 2.33%

Vote Regarding Approach to Executive Compensation (Say on Pay)

On a non-binding advisory vote by ballot, Unitholders voted against the Fundâs approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Information Circular.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 10,327,821 40.14% 15,398,918 59.86%

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North Americaâs largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, sodium hydrosulphite and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide, potassium chloride, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526006084/en/