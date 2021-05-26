Logo
Chemtrade Announces Voting Results From Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) today announced results for matters voted on at the Fundâs Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held virtually in Toronto on May 11, 2021 and adjourned to May 26, 2021. A total of 26,356,698 Units, or 25.55% of the Fundâs issued and outstanding Units, were voted in connection with the annual and special meeting.

Election of Trustees

On a vote by ballot, all nominees listed in the management information circular for the Annual Meeting, were elected as Trustees of the Fund. Detailed results of the vote for the election of Trustees are set out below:

Nominees

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Lucio Di Clemente

20,694,869

80.44%

5,031,870

19.56%

Daniella Dimitrov

20,849,609

81.04%

4,877,130

18.96%

Emily Moore

20,594,295

80.05%

5,132,444

19.95%

Douglas Muzyka

25,188,336

97.91%

538,403

2.09%

Katherine Rethy

20,619,693

80.15%

5,107,046

19.85%

Scott Rook

25,250,750

98.15%

475,989

1.85%

Lorie Waisberg

20,580,471

80.00%

5,146,268

20.00%

Following the meeting, the Board appointed the following as committee chairs:

Daniella Dimitrov â Chair of the Audit Committee
Lucio Di Clemente â Chair of the Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee
Emily Moore â Chair of the Responsible Care Committee.

Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by ballot, Unitholders approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Fund and authorized the Trustees to fix the auditorsâ remuneration:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

26,085,728

98.97%

270,970

1.03%

Vote Regarding Amended Declaration of Trust

On a vote by ballot, Unitholders approved the Fundâs Amended Declaration of Trust disclosed in the Information Circular.

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

25,126,090

97.67%

600,649

2.33%

Vote Regarding Approach to Executive Compensation (Say on Pay)

On a non-binding advisory vote by ballot, Unitholders voted against the Fundâs approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Information Circular.

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

10,327,821

40.14%

15,398,918

59.86%

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North Americaâs largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, sodium hydrosulphite and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide, potassium chloride, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210526006084r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526006084/en/

