Great Lakes Announces Participation in the Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show

HOUSTON, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation ("Great Lakes") ( GLDD, Financial), the largest provider of dredging services inÂ the United StatesÂ announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, scheduled for June 2, 2021.



The virtual road show will feature a corporate presentation from Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporationâs President and Chief Executive Officer Lasse Petterson and Chief Financial Officer Mark Marinko, followed by a Q&A session proctored by Noble Senior Research Analyst Poe Fratt, featuring questions submitted by the audience.

The live broadcast of the virtual road show is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 1 PM EDT. Registration is free and open to all investors, at any level. Register Here.

Nobleâs research, as well as news and advanced market data on Great Lakes is available on Channelchek.

The Company

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (âGreat Lakesâ or the âCompanyâ) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, the Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 131-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprising over 200 specialized vessels. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Companyâs Incident-and Injury-FreeÂ® (IIFÂ®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the Companyâs culture. The Companyâs commitment to the IIFÂ® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount.

For further information contact:

Tina Baginskis

Director, Investor Relations

630-574-3024