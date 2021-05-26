Logo
Great Lakes Announces Participation in the Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation ("Great Lakes") (

GLDD, Financial), the largest provider of dredging services inÂ the United StatesÂ announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, scheduled for June 2, 2021.

The virtual road show will feature a corporate presentation from Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporationâs President and Chief Executive Officer Lasse Petterson and Chief Financial Officer Mark Marinko, followed by a Q&A session proctored by Noble Senior Research Analyst Poe Fratt, featuring questions submitted by the audience.

The live broadcast of the virtual road show is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 1 PM EDT. Registration is free and open to all investors, at any level. Register Here.
Nobleâs research, as well as news and advanced market data on Great Lakes is available on Channelchek.

The Company

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (âGreat Lakesâ or the âCompanyâ) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, the Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 131-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprising over 200 specialized vessels. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Companyâs Incident-and Injury-FreeÂ® (IIFÂ®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the Companyâs culture. The Companyâs commitment to the IIFÂ® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount.

Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 36 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: [email protected]

Channelchek
Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC/FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: [email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA") or in releases made by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), all as may be amended from time to time. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Great Lakes and its subsidiaries, or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements. These cautionary statements are being made pursuant to the Exchange Act and the PSLRA with the intention of obtaining the benefits of the "safe harbor" provisions of such laws. Great Lakes cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by Great Lakes are not guarantees or indicative of future events.

Although Great Lakes believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in this press release are reasonable, actual events could differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and Great Lakes does not have or undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

For further information contact:
Tina Baginskis
Director, Investor Relations
630-574-3024

