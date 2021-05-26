BeyondSpring to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 3, 2021

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (âBeyondSpringâ) ( BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 9:00 am ET and will be available for 1x1 meetings.



Details for the event are as follows:

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference Date: Thursday, June 3, 2021 Time: 9:00 am ET Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/register.aspx?conf=jeff174&page=bysi&mmid=3325688&refer=meetmax&firstname=&lastname=

A video replay of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations investor section of the BeyondSpring website following the conference.

About BeyondSpring

Headquartered in New York City, BeyondSpring is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. BeyondSpringâs first-in-class lead asset plinabulin, is being developed as a âpipeline in a drug.â It is filed for approval in the US and China for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) and has a fully enrolled pivotal study to test an anti-cancer benefit with an overall survival primary endpoint in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Additionally, it is being broadly studied in combination with various immuno-oncology regimens that could boost the effects of PD-1 / PD-L1 antibodies. In addition to plinabulin, BeyondSpringâs extensive pipeline includes three pre-clinical immuno-oncology assets and a subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, which is leveraging a proprietary targeted protein degradation drug discovery platform.

Investor Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1 617-430-7577

[email protected]Â

Media Contact:

Darren Opland, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1 646-627-8387

[email protected]