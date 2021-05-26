Hydrofarm Holdings Group to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June

PETALUMA, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (âHydrofarmâ) ( HYFM), a leading independent distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture (âCEAâ), today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in June.



On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the William Blairâs 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference. Hydrofarmâs discussion will begin at 12:20 pm ET.

The Company will also participate in the virtual fireside chat at the Stifel June CSI Conference on Tuesday, June 8th. Hydrofarmâs discussion will begin at 2:00 pm ET.

These discussions will be webcast live and archived on the Hydrofarm website. To access each webcast, please visit www.hydrofarm.com under the âInvestorsâ section.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is a leading independent distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, including grow lights, climate control solutions, growing media and nutrients, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For over 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers make growing easier and more productive. The Companyâs mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects.

