Oxford to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2021 on June 9, 2021

ATLANTA, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (: OXM) will report its fiscal first quarter ended May 1, 2021 financial results on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 after the market close. The Company will also hold a conference call with senior management to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Companyâs website at www.oxfordinc.com .Â A replay of the webcast will be available on the Companyâs website through June 23, 2021 and by phone by dialing (412) 317-6671 access code 13719666.

About Oxford