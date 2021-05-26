Zosano Pharma Announces Publication of Clinical Data Regarding the Long-term use of Qtrypta™ for the Treatment of Acute Migraine in The Journal of Headache and Pain

FREMONT, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma CorporationÂ ( ZSAN, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that an article titled, âLong Term Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of Intracutaneous Zolmitriptan (M207) in the Acute Treatment of Migraineâ was published in The Journal of Headache and Pain. This open-label, multicenter observational study was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the repeated use of Qtryptaâ¢Â in adults with migraine who had historically experienced at least 2 migraine attacks per month. The tolerability and efficacy results in this long-term study were consistent with the results observed in the Phase 2/3 ZOTRIP study.



âThe data published provide safety and efficacy findings for Qtyrptaâ¢Â when given repeatedly over the course of a year for the acute treatment of migraine,â said Don Kellerman, PharmD, vice president of clinical development and medical affairs of Zosano. âThe similarity of these findings with those from the pivotal ZOTRIP study -- across primary and secondary outcome measurements -- provide supportive evidence regarding the performance of Qtryptaâ¢, and if approved, its potential as a valuable long-term treatment option for patients.â

Stephanie J. Nahas, MD, MSEd, FAHS, FAAN, Associate Professor of Neurology at Thomas Jefferson University and Director of the Headache Medicine Fellowship Program, added, âIn this long-term study, participants experienced on average about two migraine attacks per month and achieved meaningful relief with Qtrypta recurrently without serious side effects. If approved, I believe Qtryptaâ¢Â may be welcomed by many patients who need a better acute attack plan for their migraine.â

A total of 335 participants treated at least one migraine attack, and in total 5,963 migraine attacks were treated over the course of the study. The primary outcome measure was the percentage of participants experiencing treatment emergent adverse events over 12âmonths. Secondary outcomes included the percentage of migraine attacks for which pain freedom and most bothersome symptom freedom were achieved at twoâhours post-dose, and the percentage for which pain relief was achieved at twoâhours post-dose.

Participants achieved pain relief at two hours post-dose in 81% of migraine attacks, pain freedom in 44% of attacks, and most bothersome symptom freedom in 62% of attacks. The majority of participants experienced cutaneous application site reactions where the Qtrypta patch was applied, of which more than 95% were rated as mild. More than 80% of swelling and redness incidents were resolved (rated as zero) by 48âhours following application.

About Qtryptaâ¢ (M207)

Qtrypta is Zosanoâs proprietary investigational formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing its proprietary transdermal microneedle system (the âSystemâ) in development for the acute treatment of migraine.Â The System consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug, and in the case of Qtryptaâ¢, the formulation is zolmitriptan. The drug-coated microneedles are designed to penetrate the stratum corneum, where the investigational drug potentially dissolves and easily enters into the bloodstream. InÂ February 2017, the company announced statistically significant results from the ZOTRIP pivotal study, in which the 3.8 mg dose of Qtryptaâ¢ met both co-primary endpoints, achieving pain freedom and most bothersome symptom freedom at 2 hours.

About Migraine

Migraine is a highly prevalent neurological disease impacting 12% of the US population and 1 in 4 households. Patients impacted by migraine experience significant disability, with 90% unable to function normally.Â Migraine attacks are estimated to lead to lost productivity costs as high asÂ $36 billionÂ annually inÂ theÂ United States, including both direct and indirect costs. Zosano believes there is a significant need for new acute treatment options since 74% of migraine patients experience inadequate treatment response.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The companyâs transdermal microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosanoâs lead product candidate is Qtryptaâ¢ (M207), which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan designed to be delivered via its transdermal microneedle system technology, as an acute treatment for migraine. Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com.

