Alector to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event on Frontotemporal Dementia on June 11, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc.Â ( ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader event focused on frontotemporal dementia due to a progranulin gene mutation (FTD-GRN) onÂ Friday, June 11, 2021 atÂ 10:30 a.m. ET.

The agenda will include an overview of FTD-GRN and underlying pathophysiology, clinical endpoints, and the role of disease-relevant biomarkers that can inform the development of novel therapies for FTD-GRN. Alector management will also provide an overview of the ongoing development program for AL001 in FTD-GRN.

The program will feature presentations from renowned neurology key opinion leaders, including:

  • Henrik Zetterberg, M.D., Ph.D.
    Professor,Â Neurochemistry, University of Gothenburg, Sweden & University College London, UK
    Head of the Department of Psychiatry andÂ Neurochemistry, Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden
  • Jonathan Rohrer, M.B., Ph.D.
    MRC Clinician Scientist, University College London, UK
    Honorary Consultant Neurologist, National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London

A live webcast of the event will be available on the âEvents & Presentationsâ page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. A replay will be available on the Alector website for 30 days following the event.

About AL001
AL001 is a wholly owned, investigational human monoclonal antibody designed to modulate progranulin, a key regulator of immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, including FTD, Alzheimerâs disease, and Parkinsonâs disease. AL001 aims to increase the level of progranulin in humans by inhibiting a progranulin degradation mechanism.

AL001 has received Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of FTD and Fast Track designation for the treatment of FTD-GRNÂ from theÂ U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)
FTD is a rapidly progressing and severe form of dementia found most frequently in people less than 65 years old at the time of diagnosis. It affects 50,000 to 60,000 people inÂ the United StatesÂ and roughly 110,000 in theÂ European Union. There are currently no FDA-approved treatments options for FTD.

There are multiple heritable forms of FTD. In one form, FTD-GRN, people have a mutation in the progranulin gene. This population represents 5% to 10% of all people with FTD. Mutations in a single copy of progranulin gene (GRN) leads to a 50% or greater decrease in the level of progranulin and invariably leads to development of FTD. In another form, FTD-C9orf72, people with mutations in theÂ C9orf72Â gene can develop FTD. FTD-C9orf72Â is associated with abnormal accumulation of the protein TDP-43, which is also a hallmark pathology found in FTD-GRN.

AboutÂ Alector
AlectorÂ is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The CompanyÂ is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brainâs immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.Â Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders.Â The Companyâs immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimerâs disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the Companyâs immuno-oncology programs.Â AlectorÂ is headquartered inÂ SouthÂ San Francisco,Â California. For additional information, please visitÂ www.alector.com.

Contacts
1AB
Dan Budwick
973-271-6085
[email protected]

or

Investors:
Alector, Inc.
[email protected]

