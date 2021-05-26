PetIQ, Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

EAGLE, Idaho, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (âPetIQâ or the âCompanyâ) ( PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced members of the management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.



Tuesday, June 1, 2021 - William Blairâs 39 th Annual Growth Stock Conference: The fireside chat is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. Eastern Time.



Annual Growth Stock Conference: The fireside chat is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 â Stifelâs 2021 Jaws & Paws conference: The fireside chat is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



Both virtual fireside chats will be webcasted and can be accessed live over the Internet hosted at the âInvestorsâ section of the Company's website at www.PetIQ.com.

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded and distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. The companyâs national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 3,400 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.

Contact: [email protected] or 208.513.1513