NXP Semiconductors Shareholders Appoint New Directors

EINDHOVEN,Â The Netherlands, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V.Â ( NXPI) today announced that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (âAGMâ), overwhelmingly approved the appointment ofÂ Annette Clayton and Anthony Foxx, as non-executive directors, effective immediately. Ms. Clayton and Mr. Foxx join the other ten members of NXPâs Board of Directors (the âBoardâ), all of whom were also re-appointed at the AGM. Todayâs AGM also approved all other agenda items.



âOn behalf of the NXP Board of Directors, we are pleased to welcome Annette and Anthony to the NXP Board of Directors. Each bring skills and experiences that will contribute to NXPâs continuing growth and evolution as a company that delivers products and solutions that make lives easier, better and safer,â said SirÂ Peter Bonfield, NXP Chairman of the Board.

About Annette Clayton

Ms. Clayton is the Chief Executive Officer and President of Schneider Electric North America, the largest operating region of Schneider Electric, a multinational firm specializing in energy management and industrial automation solutions. Prior to Schneider Electric, Ms. Clayton served in executive leadership roles at Dell and General Motors. Ms. Clayton also chairs the National Electrical Manufacturers Association and is a board of director for the National Association of Manufacturers.

About Anthony Foxx

Mr. Foxx is the chief policy officer and senior advisor to the president and chief executive officer of Lyft, a position he has held since October 2018. Previously, Mr. Foxx served as the seventeenth United States Secretary of Transportation. He holds a Doctor of Law (J.D.) from New York University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), History, from Davidson College.Â Â

The detailed voting results of the AGM can be accessed at https://investors.nxp.com/2021-annual-general-meeting.Â Â

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

