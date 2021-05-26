Maravai LifeSciences Announces June 2021 Investor Conference Schedule

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. ( MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, is scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor conferences during the month of June.



OnÂ June 1, 2021, Kevin Herde, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference atÂ 10:00 a.m. PT.

OnÂ June 2, 2021, Kevin Herde will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference at 11:00 a.m. PT.

On June 10, 2021, Carl Hull, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference at 11:10 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available to all interested parties on the Maravai LifeSciences investor relations website atÂ http://investors.maravai.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available a few hours following the completion of each event on the Maravai investor relations website.

