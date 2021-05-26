Mercury Systems to Present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

ANDOVER, Mass., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. ( MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced that it will participate in the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference to be held June 2, 2021. Management will present an overview of the Companyâs business on Wednesday, June 2, at 8:00 a.m. CDT.



The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed from the investor section of Mercuryâs website at ir.mrcy.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

Mercury Systems â Innovation That MattersÂ®

Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

CONTACT

Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate Communications

Mercury Systems Inc.

+1 (978) 967-1366Â Â |Â Â [email protected]

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Intel and Xeon are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.