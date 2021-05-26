PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Vimeo will attend the 49th Cowen Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Narayan Menon, Chief Financial Officer of Vimeo,Â will participate in a fireside chat at 12:30 p.m. ET. A live audiocast of this virtual fireside chat will be available to the public at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen90/vimeo/2124672 Â

The video replay will be open to the public at https://investors.vimeo.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations Â

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 200 million users â from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Learn more atÂ www.vimeo.com .Â

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vimeo-to-participate-in-49th-cowen-annual-technology-media--telecom-conference-301300266.html

SOURCE Vimeo