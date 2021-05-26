Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. CEO Presentation at Nareit's REITweek 2021

PR Newswire

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. ( NYSE:SKT, Financial)Â announced today that Stephen J. Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be a featured presenter at Nareit's REITweek 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 9th at 10:15 am EDT.

To access the company's live presentation, attendees are required to register for REITweek using the following link:Â 2021 Nareit REITweek Investor Conference Registration. Registration is free. The link to access the REITweek virtual environment will be posted on this page beginning at 7:00 am EDT on June 8th. All registrants will also receive an email from Nareit with direct access to the virtual environment.

The company's current management presentation may be accessed at Tanger's Investor Relations website.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36Â centers.â¯Tanger'sÂ operating propertiesÂ are located inÂ 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximatelyÂ 13.6Â million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is aÂ publicly-tradedÂ REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website atâ¯ www.tangeroutlets.com .Â Â Â



