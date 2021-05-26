S&P Global Market Intelligence Launches U.S. Electric Quarterly Reports that Enables Assessment of Clean Energy Pricing and Transaction Trends

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â S&P Global Market Intelligence today introduced its power purchase agreements dataset, titled Electric Quarterly Reports (EQR). EQR provides detailed data on power transactions throughout the U.S. combining insights sourced from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and S&P Global Market Intelligence's proprietary and extensive companies and power plant database. The new EQR data enables market participants to streamline their research and data on energy buyers and sellers, including assessing the pricing trends of clean energy from a transactional perspective.

Available on S&P Global Market Intelligence's flagship desktop platform, these new insights provide details on bulk power transactions and outlines the parties involved, deal prices and duration of the contracts including terms, volumes, rates and location. Market participants will be able to perform analysis on investment opportunities, evaluate price differences between regions and determine the need to build new assets.

"EQR provides our clients with broader new insights into how energy revenues and renewable power purchase agreement pricing are flowing through the country," said Yash Pandey, Senior Director of Commodities at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "As the market is continually looking for new data to aid in their evaluation and assessment of the energy markets, EQR enables a unique perspective into how these transactions are trending and help our clients make informed decisions."

In addition, the new EQR dataset will allow users to:

Assess trends of clean energy transactions to gain a better understanding of pricing from various types of energy generation over time and across regions.

Conduct due diligence on contracts, transactions, and counterparty risk on target utilities and plants for M&A, strategic partnerships, and synergies.

Forecast and benchmark the potential revenue of power plants for strategic planning and peer benchmarking for investment opportunities.

Track potential revenue lost due to contract expiration or plant retirements on a year-over-year basis.

Explore and examine active contracts based on the number and volume of transactions for indicators on contract renewal and expiration.

S&P Global Market Intelligence's overall energy solutions includes the recently introduced Renewable Energy Credit Pricing and Hourly Price Profiles datasets as part of its Power Forecast Insights. Â

For more information about S&P Global Market Intelligence's energy solutions, please visit here.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities around the world use this essential intelligence to make business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. S&P Global has been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

