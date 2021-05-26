Axalta Coating Systems announces Jacqueline Scanlan to lead Global Human Resources function

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, MayÂ 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) today announced the appointment of Jacqueline Scanlan as Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, effective June 14, 2021.



"I am thrilled to welcome Jackie to Axalta and our leadership team," said Robert Bryant, Chief Executive Officer at Axalta. "She will play a pivotal role as we look to continue to build our organization and culture to support our aggressive growth plans. Jackie is a business-focused leader with expertise in building world-class human resource organizations and in developing high-performing, engaged workforces. She will help us continue to attract, retain, and develop the best people to drive performance at Axalta."



Scanlan joins Axalta from Haemonetics, a publicly traded global medical technology company, where she served as Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources, leading the company's integrated HR strategy worldwide, including culture and employee engagement, talent management, compensation and benefits, HR operations, and communications. Previously, she served in roles of increasing responsibility at Novo Nordisk, Campbell Soup Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Accenture.Â Scanlan earned her B.A. in Political Science from St. Joseph's University and her M.A. in Organizational Dynamics from the University of Pennsylvania.

"I look forward to joining Axalta and leveraging the Human Resources function as a strategic partner to the business to drive growth and further unlock the potential of Axalta's talented teams," said Scanlan.

Scanlan is assuming the role previously held by Senior Vice President Lynne Sprinkle, who will be leaving the Company in June. "I want to thank Lynne for her dedication and many accomplishments over these past years, including the strong and dedicated HR team that she has built," said Bryant.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.





Axalta Coating Systems 2001 Market Street Suite 3600 Philadelphia, PA 19103 USA Media Contact Michael Lane P +1.610-358-6388 [email protected] www.axalta.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-coating-systems-announces-jacqueline-scanlan-to-lead-global-human-resources-function-301300286.html

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.