Fannie Mae Promotes Malloy Evans to EVP and Head of Single-Family

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Appointment Underscores Fannie Mae's Commitment to Sustainable Homeownership

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2021

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) has appointed Malloy Evans to the position of Executive Vice President and Head of Single-Family, effective immediately. Evans was previously Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer for Fannie Mae's Single-Family Business, where he managed first-line credit risk from mortgage acquisition through disposition and oversaw the establishment of selling and servicing risk policies and eligibility standards to ensure sustainable lending practices for the loans Fannie Mae acquires.

"Malloy brings impressive qualifications and deep knowledge of our Single-Family business and Fannie Mae, from risk management and credit policy to servicing and loss mitigation. He has a mission-first mindset that embodies our corporate values, and a strong commitment to serving homebuyers and lenders while ensuring the continued safety and soundness of the housing finance industry," said David C. Benson, President, Fannie Mae.

As Head of Single-Family, Evans will lead the team responsible for establishing Fannie Mae's single-family mortgage acquisition standards that help lenders safely originate mortgages, providing liquidity to the single-family mortgage market, and enabling credit to help U.S. homeowners buy, refinance, and rent homes.

"For more than a decade, I've witnessed Fannie Mae's Single-Family team consistently prioritize sustainable, affordable homeownership, notably over the past year as we helped homeowners stay in their homes during COVID-19, and most recently with our announcement of a new refinance option to help lower-income families," said Evans. "I'm proud of our commitment to help people across America gain access to sustainable homeownership, and I look forward to leading our Single-Family Business as we continue building on this progress."

Fannie_Mae_Malloy_Evans_Single_Family.jpg

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of people in America. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit: fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE (800-232-6643)

favicon.png?sn=PH91527&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-promotes-malloy-evans-to-evp-and-head-of-single-family-301300309.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae

