Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per common share to be paid on July 28, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 6, 2021.

Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37 per common share was paid on April 28, 2021. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

