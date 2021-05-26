The Howard Hughes Corporation® To Present At NAREIT 2021 Investor Conference

HHC Presentation and Live REITweek Webcast to be Held June 8, 2021, at 2:15 pm ET
HOUSTON, May 26, 2021
HOUSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â The Howard Hughes CorporationÂ® (NYSE: HHC) announced today that Chief Executive Officer David O'Reilly will lead a presentation on the company's business to the investment community at NAREIT 2021 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 2:15 pm ET.
This year's NAREIT'S REITweek virtual annual conference is complimentary to all. To view the HHC presentation live or on-demand, please register online atÂ www.reit.com.
One-on-one meetings with Mr. O'Reiilly may be scheduled by contacting Tracey Wynn at [email protected].
The Howard Hughes Corporation Presentation
Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Time: 2:15 pm ET
About The Howard Hughes CorporationÂ®
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned cities and communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York; Downtown ColumbiaÂ®, Maryland; The WoodlandsÂ®, The Woodlands HillsÂ®, and BridgelandÂ® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; SummerlinÂ®, Las Vegas; and Ward VillageÂ® in Honolulu, HawaiÊ»i. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.Â Â
Media Contact
The Howard Hughes Corporation
Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910
SVP, Head of Corporate Communications
[email protected]
Investor Relations
The Howard Hughes Corporation
Correne S. Loeffler, 281-929-7787
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
