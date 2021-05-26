Destaco Introduces RFM/RCM Series

PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Destaco , part ofÂ Dover Â (NYSE:Â DOV),Â has introduced the RFM/RCM Series, a new family of pivot units. These products have been designed with adjustable opening angles that offer greater application flexibility with a compact size that reduces space requirements. The units can be installed both horizontally and vertically and are air-powered, which allows them to move large components, such as those used in welding and assembly applications.

"The new RFM/RCM Series air-powered pivot units feature an integrated patented locking system, adjustable opening angles and a compact design, saving time and enhancing flexibility during operations," said Christian Schubert, Global Product Manager at Destaco. "Its cutting-edge sensor system also ensures greater part-placement accuracy."

The new pivot units are available in four sizes and have the same cylinder length, which are designed to accommodate tight installations. They also include a patented integrated locking mechanism that is designed to safely stop work processes and help ensure a secure, reliable locking process.

About Destaco:

Destaco, a Dover Corporation company, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance automation, workholding and remote-handling solutions. The company serves customers in a variety of end-markets, including the automotive, life sciences, consumer packaged goods, aerospace, industrial and nuclear sectors.

Built on a legacy of more than 100 years, Destaco offers a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to engineer precise movement, placement and control solutions that drive productivity and uptime for manufacturers around the world. The Destaco family of products consists of industry-leading brands such as Destaco Manual Clamps, Power Clamps, and End Effectors; Camcoâ¢ and Fergusonâ¢ Indexers; Robohandâ¢ Grippers; and CRLâ¢ Manipulators and Transfer Ports.

Destaco is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S.A. The company has more than 800 employees with 13 locations, in 9 countries, across the Americas, Europe and Asia.Â

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available atâ¯dovercorporation.com.â¯â¯â¯

