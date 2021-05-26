Destaco Introduces RFM/RCM Series

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Destaco Introduces RFM/RCM Series

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

New air-powered pivot units are ideal choice for moving large objects in welding and assembly applications

PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 26, 2021

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Destaco, part ofÂ DoverÂ (NYSE:Â DOV),Â has introduced the RFM/RCM Series, a new family of pivot units. These products have been designed with adjustable opening angles that offer greater application flexibility with a compact size that reduces space requirements. The units can be installed both horizontally and vertically and are air-powered, which allows them to move large components, such as those used in welding and assembly applications.

Dover_Logo.jpg

"The new RFM/RCM Series air-powered pivot units feature an integrated patented locking system, adjustable opening angles and a compact design, saving time and enhancing flexibility during operations," said Christian Schubert, Global Product Manager at Destaco. "Its cutting-edge sensor system also ensures greater part-placement accuracy."

The new pivot units are available in four sizes and have the same cylinder length, which are designed to accommodate tight installations. They also include a patented integrated locking mechanism that is designed to safely stop work processes and help ensure a secure, reliable locking process.

To learn more about any of Destaco's high-performance automation, workholding or remote-handling solutions, please visit destaco.com or call (888) DESTACO (888-337-8226).

About Destaco:
Destaco, a Dover Corporation company, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance automation, workholding and remote-handling solutions. The company serves customers in a variety of end-markets, including the automotive, life sciences, consumer packaged goods, aerospace, industrial and nuclear sectors.

Built on a legacy of more than 100 years, Destaco offers a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to engineer precise movement, placement and control solutions that drive productivity and uptime for manufacturers around the world. The Destaco family of products consists of industry-leading brands such as Destaco Manual Clamps, Power Clamps, and End Effectors; Camcoâ¢ and Fergusonâ¢ Indexers; Robohandâ¢ Grippers; and CRLâ¢ Manipulators and Transfer Ports.

Destaco is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S.A. The company has more than 800 employees with 13 locations, in 9 countries, across the Americas, Europe and Asia.Â 

About Dover:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available atâ¯dovercorporation.com.â¯â¯â¯

Destaco Contact:
Kristen Fairbrother
(248) 836-6674
[email protected]

Doverâ¯Mediaâ¯Contact:
Adrianâ¯Sakowicz, VP, Communicationsâ¯â¯â¯â¯
(630) 743-5039â¯â¯â¯â¯
[email protected] â¯â¯â¯â¯

Dover Investor Contact:
Andreyâ¯Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relationsâ¯â¯â¯
(630) 743-5131â¯â¯â¯
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY90994&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/destaco-introduces-rfmrcm-series-301299959.html

SOURCE Dover

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY90994&Transmission_Id=202105261615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY90994&DateId=20210526
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment