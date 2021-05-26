DHI Group, Inc. to Participate in the Summer Solstice Best Ideas from the Buy Side Conference June 2, 2021

PR Newswire

CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that it will be participating in the Summer Solstice Best Ideas from the Buy Side Conference. Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Bostick, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 1:30PM ET and will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the event.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the DHI Group investor relations website at https://dhigroupinc.com/investors. An audio recording of the presentation will be archived and available following the event.

About DHI Group, Inc.Â Â

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's three brands âDice, ClearanceJobs and eFinancialCareers â enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology, those with active government security clearances and in financial services. Professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and personalized data to best manage their whole technologist life. For 30 years, we have leveraged the latest technology to foster career connections in multiple markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

