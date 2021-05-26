Logo
New Richmond American Homes Coming Soon to Pueblo

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Villa Bella will offer eleven popular floor plans!

PR Newswire

PUEBLO, Colo., May 26, 2021

PUEBLO, Colo., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) and the first homebuilder at the highly anticipated Villa Bella community in Pueblo, is pleased to announce that it will open Villa Bella for sales in May 2021. The Denver-based homebuilder has been constructing homes throughout the state for over 40 years, and it recently re-entered the Pueblo market with its sought-after Seasons at Crestview Hills (RichmondAmerican.com/CrestviewHills) community.

CO_Meridian_Ranch_Alexandrite_Greatroom.jpg

"We are excited to welcome Richmond American Homes to Pueblo. Their experience in homebuilding will help us fill our need for additional housing for our residents and new arrivals at a competitive price point," said Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar.

"We are thrilled to continue to serve the Pueblo market and are looking forward to offering our diverse plan lineup to homebuyers in Villa Bella and know they will appreciate everything this master plan community has to offer," said Natasha Gandhi, Division President.

More about Villa Bella:

  • Prime location in north Pueblo
  • New ranch and two-story homes from the $300s
  • 11 floor plans, including some from the Seasonsâ¢ Collection
  • Designer details and open, inviting layouts
  • 2 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,500 to 2,400 sq. ft.
  • Finished basements available
  • Close proximity to I-25, Pueblo Memorial Airport and downtown
  • Easy access to schools, including Colorado State University Pueblo campus, shopping, dining and recreation

According to the developer, Villa Bella will be the first Pueblo community to offer high-speed internet access to every home.

Richmond American prides itself on offering more design options than many other homebuilders. Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Villa Bella will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spacesâa complimentary service!Â 

Model homes are slated to open at Villa Bella this summer. In the meantime, prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the Noble floor plan at neighboring Seasons at Crestview Hills.

Villa Bella is located at Troy Ave & Rawlings Blvd. in Pueblo. Call 303.850.5750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC_Richmond_American_Home_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA91722&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-richmond-american-homes-coming-soon-to-pueblo-301300307.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA91722&Transmission_Id=202105261701PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA91722&DateId=20210526
