Droms Strauss Advisors Inc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Applied Materials Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

Investment company Droms Strauss Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Applied Materials Inc, Apple Inc, Boeing Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc . As of 2021Q1, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc owns 45 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QQQ, AMAT, AAPL, BA, BRK.B, AMZN,

QQQ, AMAT, AAPL, BA, BRK.B, AMZN, Added Positions: VTV, TQQQ, VB, TDOC,

VTV, TQQQ, VB, TDOC, Reduced Positions: VO, SCHX, FNDX, IJH, SCZ, FBHS, VBR, SPY, BOND, EFA, EFV, AGG, IJR, IEFA, IAGG, FB, VSS,

VO, SCHX, FNDX, IJH, SCZ, FBHS, VBR, SPY, BOND, EFA, EFV, AGG, IJR, IEFA, IAGG, FB, VSS, Sold Out: SCHH, TTD, CRWD, GIM,

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 123,956 shares, 24.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 469,766 shares, 18.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 128,662 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 105,928 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 203,644 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $334.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.38%. The holding were 39,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $136.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 17,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 19,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $241.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 5,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $287.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3265.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $102.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09.

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.29 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.51.

