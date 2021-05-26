Logo
Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Stryker Corp, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, First American Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Lansing, MI, based Investment company Rehmann Capital Advisory Group (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, iShares Gold Trust, sells Stryker Corp, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, First American Financial Corp, Everest Re Group, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group. As of 2021Q1, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owns 476 stocks with a total value of $945 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rehmann+capital+advisory+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 622,865 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 598,829 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 533,484 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.92%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 261,221 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.58%
  5. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 253,389 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 85,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $18.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 159,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ryder System Inc (R)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in Ryder System Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $78.94, with an estimated average price of $69.18. The stock is now traded at around $81.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Assurant Inc (AIZ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in Assurant Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.77 and $144.71, with an estimated average price of $134.61. The stock is now traded at around $157.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 236.18%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $419.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 30,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 971.91%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $494.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 11,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 428,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 86.10%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $36.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 357,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 43.16%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $107.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 64,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 307.31%. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $53.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 35,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in First American Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $50.94 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $54.62.

Sold Out: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $211.08 and $255.97, with an estimated average price of $238.21.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $57.78.

Reduced: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced to a holding in Stryker Corp by 20.37%. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94. The stock is now traded at around $252.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group still held 83,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 92.6%. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group still held 7,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: MetLife Inc (MET)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced to a holding in MetLife Inc by 51.95%. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $64.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group still held 15,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 34.32%. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group still held 21,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 36.38%. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group still held 27,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 21.48%. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group still held 50,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

. Also check out:

1. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rehmann Capital Advisory Group keeps buying

