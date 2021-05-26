Celestica to Hold a Virtual Meeting about its Capital Equipment Business with Analysts and Investors

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (: CLS)(TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced it will hold an analyst and investor meeting on June 3 at 4:00pm ET. During the meeting, Celesticaâs management will provide an overview of Celesticaâs Capital Equipment business.



In addition, Celestica today also reaffirmed its guidance for the second quarter of 2021 (Q2 2021)*.

To participate in the conference call in listen-only mode, please dial (647) 788-4919 or 1 (877) 291-4570. To ensure your participation, please call in approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. Analysts will have the opportunity for a Q&A with speakers following the formal remarks.

A webcast is also available at:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=39CC8A02-7F3B-4BAA-A460-EEF1371244AAÂ



A recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call for 12 months. To access the recorded webcast visitÂ www.celestica.com .

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, Capital Equipment, and Energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

* Issued April 28, 2021

