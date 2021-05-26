Logo
Nuvei to be Added to MSCI Canada Index

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

MONTREAL, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (âNuveiâ or the âCompanyâ) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that effective as of the close of the market on May 27, 2021 it will be added as a member of the MSCI Canada Index, as part of the May 2021 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes.

The MSCI Canada Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid cap segments of the Canada market. The index is based on the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes (GIMI) Methodology âa comprehensive and consistent approach to index construction that allows for meaningful global views and cross regional comparisons across all market capitalization size, sector and style segments and combinations. This methodology aims to provide exhaustive coverage of the relevant investment opportunity set with a strong emphasis on index liquidity, investability and replicability.

About NuveiÂ 

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration â propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform connects merchants in 200 markets worldwide with local acquiring in 44 markets, supports 470 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains âforward-looking informationâ within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Companyâs control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to Nuveiâs ability to satisfy all closing conditions, to close the transaction within the anticipated timeline, as well as Nuveiâs ability to integrate Simplex, accelerate its development timeline and increase its sales. Forward-looking information is based on managementâs beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.Â 

Contact:Â 

InvestorsÂ 

Anthony Gerstein
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]


