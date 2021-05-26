Quipt Home Medical to Commence Trading on Nasdaq

CINCINNATI, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (âQuiptâ or the âCompanyâ) (TSXV:QIPT; OTCQX:PTQQD), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (âNasdaqâ) under the trading ticker symbol âQIPTâ. Trading on the Nasdaq is expected to commence at market open on May 27, 2021.
âThis Nasdaq listing is an incredible achievement for our Company and its shareholders, as we continue our mission of providing superior patient care for at home respiratory patients across the United States. This listing reflects the substantial organizational growth experienced by our Company and our evolution as a publicly traded company over the last several years,â commented Greg Crawford, CEO and Chairman of Quipt. âThrough a multitude of strategic initiatives, we continue to build our aperture of opportunity for strong organic growth and robust M&A activity in the 2nd half of the year and are excited to elevate our Company's public profile. We believe the Nasdaq listing will assist us in expanding our shareholder base geographically and help provide more liquidity over time.â
The Companyâs common shares will continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol âQIPTâ.
ABOUT QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.
The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Companyâs organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patientâs services and making life easier for the patient.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is ââââdefined in applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", âââââ"will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate ââââto the Company, including: the Company having strong organic âgrowth and robust M&A activity in the 2nd half of the year; and the Nasdaq listing expanding the Companyâs shareholder base geographically and helping to provide more âliquidity over time; are intended to identify âforward-looking information. All âstatements other than âstatements of âhistorical fact may be forward-looking âinformation. Such statements reflect the âCompany's current âviews and âintentions with respect to future events, and âcurrent information available to the âCompany, and are âsubject to âcertain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors ââcould âcause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or âimplied by such forward-ââlooking âinformation to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks âor uncertainties ââmaterialize. âExamples of such risk factors include, without limitation: credit; market (including âequity, commodity, ââforeign âexchange and interest rate); liquidity; operational (including technology and âinfrastructure); ââreputational; âinsurance; strategic; regulatory; legal; environmental; capital adequacy; the âgeneral business and ââeconomic âconditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the âCompany to execute on key ââpriorities, âincluding the successful completion of acquisitions, business retention, and âstrategic plans and to ââattract, develop âand retain key executives; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; âthe ability to ââimplement business âstrategies and pursue business opportunities; low profit market segments; âdisruptions in or ââattacks (including âcyber-attacks) on the Company's information technology, internet, network âaccess or other ââvoice or data âcommunications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other âcriminal ââbehavior to which âthe Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to âthe ââCompany or its âaffiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; âââdecline of âreimbursement rates; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; a novel business model; ââââdependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; the overall difficult ââââlitigation environment, including in the United States; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased ââââfunding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds ââââand resources to pursue operations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, ââââand methods used by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events âand claims ââââresulting from such events; and risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders âand âââmeasures of governmental âauthorities âto try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, âââânon-essential business âclosures, âquarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions âââto âmarkets, economic âactivity, âfinancing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general âââeconomic âconditions âincluding a âpossible national or global recessionâ; as well as those risk factors discussed or âââreferred to in âthe Companyâs disclosure âdocuments filed with United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected âââmanner, or should âassumptions âunderlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or âââevents may differ âmaterially âfrom the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is âââexpressly qualified in its âentirety by âthis cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume âââresponsibility for the accuracy or ââcompleteness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking âââinformation included in this press release âis âmade as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes âââno obligation to publicly update or revise âany âforward-looking information, other than as required by applicable âââlaw.â
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in âthe policies of âthe âTSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of âthis release.â
For further information please visit our website at www.quipthomemedical.com, or contact:â
Cole Stevens
VP of Corporate Development
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
859-300-6455
[email protected]
Gregory Crawford
Chief Executive Officer
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
859-300-6455
[email protected]Â
Please Login to leave a comment