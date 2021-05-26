Logo
Fears Nachawati Trial Lawyers Praise Judge's Denial of Bayer's Flawed Proposal to Settle Cancer Claims Linked to Weed Killer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Deal would have shortchanged victims, allowed continued Roundup sales with no warning label

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Trial lawyers from Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm praised a federal judge's ruling today that rejected a settlement from Bayer AG that would have limited future lawsuits from cancer victims exposed to the weed killer Roundup.

Fears Nachawati represents thousands of cancer victims in lawsuits against Bayer. Firm co-founder Majed NachawatiÂ said the ruling from U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria sends an important message to Bayer AG (OTCMKTS: BAYRY) and a different group of plaintiffs' lawyers who crafted the flawed and unfair settlement involving Roundup. The herbicide was developed by Monsanto, which was acquired by Bayer in 2018.

"Because of today's order from Judge Chhabria, justice for present and future cancer victims prevailed.Â We applaud Judge Chhabria for soundly rejecting Bayer, Monsanto and [plaintiffs' lawyer] Cabraser's Faustian bargain," Mr. Nachawati said.

"The result of this monumental decision is that thousands of current and future cancer victims will be able to proceed to trial individually and be judged by a jury of fellow Americans based on the facts and evidence.Â Bayer and Monsanto will now face massive exposure for placing profits over safety.Â We look forward to trial on behalf of every cancer victim we represent," Mr. Nachawati said.

Fears Nachawati represents more than 4,000 people who have developed non-Hodgkins lymphoma after exposure to Roundup, and the firm has been a vocal critic of the proposed settlement.

Judge Chhabria pointedly criticized the settlement framework, which sought to allow Monsanto to continue selling Roundup without a warning label. At the same time, it would restrict future cancer victims from seeking punitive damages in lawsuits, a provision the judge called "clearly unreasonable."

"The settlement proposal from these attorneys would accomplish a lot for Monsanto â¦ It would accomplish far less for the Roundup users who have not been diagnosed with [non-Hodgkins lymphoma] â and not nearly as much as the attorneys pushing this deal contend," Judge Chhambria wrote in the order.

The multidistrict litigation (MDL) isâ¯Inâ¯re: Bayer Roundup Products Liability Litigation, case number 3:16-md-02741, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Dallas-based Fears |â¯Nachawatiâ¯Law Firm represents individuals in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. The largest and most diverse products liability law firm in the nation, Fears |â¯Nachawatiâ¯was rankedâ¯No. 1â¯nationally in product liabilityâ¯filings in federal courtâ¯over the last three years. For more information, visitâ¯https://www.fnlawfirm.com.â¯â¯â¯Â 

Media Contact:â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯Â 
Robert Tharpâ¯â¯â¯â¯â¯Â 
214-420-6011â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯Â 
[email protected]â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯Â 

favicon.png?sn=DA91844&sd=2021-05-26 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fears-nachawati-trial-lawyers-praise-judges-denial-of-bayers-flawed-proposal-to-settle-cancer-claims-linked-to-weed-killer-301300371.html

SOURCE Fears Nachawati Law Firm

