Coliseum Capital Management, LLC Buys Builders FirstSource Inc, ModivCare Inc, Sells BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Foundation Building Materials Inc, Red Lion Hotels Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Builders FirstSource Inc, ModivCare Inc, sells BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Foundation Building Materials Inc, Red Lion Hotels Corp, Cloudera Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coliseum Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coliseum+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Coliseum Capital Management, LLC
  1. Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 15,544,735 shares, 36.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.89%
  2. Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 8,511,572 shares, 29.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. ModivCare Inc (MODV) - 1,542,055 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. GMS Inc (GMS) - 4,548,993 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.67%
  5. Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) - 805,610 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.6%. The holding were 8,511,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ModivCare Inc (MODV)

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ModivCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.38 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $155.72. The stock is now traded at around $149.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.13%. The holding were 1,542,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Sold Out: Foundation Building Materials Inc (FBM)

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Foundation Building Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $19.23.

Sold Out: Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH)

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Red Lion Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $3.45.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.59 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $15.

Reduced: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc by 37.81%. The sale prices were between $9.47 and $14.03, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $16.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Coliseum Capital Management, LLC still held 987,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Coliseum Capital Management, LLC

. Also check out:

1. Coliseum Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Coliseum Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Coliseum Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Coliseum Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

