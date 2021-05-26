Kroger Cincinnati, Dayton, and Northern Kentucky Associates Ratify New Contract with UFCW Local 75

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kroger Cincinnati, Dayton, and Northern Kentucky Associates Ratify New Contract with UFCW Local 75

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ratified agreement brings $159 million in wage increases

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, May 26, 2021

CINCINNATI, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Kroger's (NYSE: KR) Cincinnati-Dayton division and United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 75 members in Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky, and Southeastern Indiana ratified a new labor agreement today.

kroger_co_logo.jpg

"Kroger has invested more than $800 million in permanent wage increases in the last three years and is committed to continuing to invest significantly in our associates' pay in 2021," said Tim Massa, Kroger's senior vice president and chief people officer. "Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career. A key driver for Kroger is talent development, and we are committed to investing in our associates."

The Cincinnati-Dayton division is investing $159 million in wages across the five-year agreement.

  • For example, depending on classification and date of hire, pay will increase by $4.78 per hour during the contract term.
  • By the end of this contract cycle, the average hourly wage for an associate in the Cincinnati-Dayton division will be nearly $20 per hour not including comprehensive benefits like healthcare and pension.

"We are pleased to reach an agreement that supports our associates and our company. This new contract provides significant pay increases, affordable healthcare, and continued investments in our associates' pension fund," said Scott Hays, president of Kroger's Cincinnati-Dayton division. "This agreement comes after thoughtful and productive work by both the company and union bargaining committees. I want to thank our associates for supporting it and for the excellent service they provide our customers every day."

"After a year of uncertainty and sacrifice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UFCW Local 75 is pleased to have a five-year agreement with Kroger that establishes security andÂ stability for our members, increases wages, improved contract language and maintains affordable healthcare," said Kevin Garvey, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 75. "Our member bargaining committee strived to negotiate a labor agreement that provides a voice for our members on the job. This agreement provides that for 20,000 members in our communities."

The Local 75 contract covers associates working at 104 stores in Greater Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky, and Southeastern Indiana.

About the Cincinnati-Dayton Kroger Division
The Kroger Family of Companies has been serving communities across the U.S. for more than 135 years. Kroger's Cincinnati-Dayton division operates food stores, pharmacies, fuel centers, warehouses and offices in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Eastern Indiana, and Greater Dayton. We are dedicated to Our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spiritâ¢ while creating a world with Zero Hunger | Zero Waste.

About United Food and Commercial Workers Local 75
UFCW Local 75 is a union of 32,000 workingÂ people united to improve our industries and our communities.Â Members of Local 75 work in supermarkets, drug stores, food processing and packing plants, and health care facilities in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. We are part of UFCW International Union, 1.3 million members standing together to improve the lives and livelihoods of workers, families, and communities.

favicon.png?sn=CL91273&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-cincinnati-dayton-and-northern-kentucky-associates-ratify-new-contract-with-ufcw-local-75-301300377.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL91273&Transmission_Id=202105261800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL91273&DateId=20210526
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment