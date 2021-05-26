Logo
Hydro One Limited Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, May 26, 2021

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hydro One Limited (Hydro One) (TSX: H), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announced the voting results from its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) held on May 26, 2021.

A total of 509,165,748 shares representing 85.17% of Hydro One's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting as follows:Â Â 

Election of Directors:
Each of the 11 director nominees listed in the information circular for the 2021 AGM were elected as directors of Hydro One to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the company or until their successors are elected or appointed:Â Â 

Director

Votes For (percent)

Votes Withheld (percent)

Cherie Brant

99.94%

0.06%

Blair Cowper-SmithÂ Â 

99.68%

0.32%

David HayÂ 

99.97%

0.03%

Timothy HodgsonÂ 

99.93%

0.07%

Jessica McDonald

99.97%

0.03%

Stacey Mowbray

99.97%

0.03%

Mark PoweskaÂ 

99.97%

0.03%

Russel Robertson

99.19%

0.81%

William Sheffield

99.97%

0.03%

Melissa Sonberg

98.85%

1.15%

Susan Wolburgh JenahÂ 

99.97%

0.03%

Appointment of External Auditors:

KPMG LLP was appointed as Hydro One's external auditors for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration:

Votes For (percent)

Votes Withheld (percent)

99.92%

0.08%

Advisory Resolution on Approach to Executive Compensation:

The advisory resolution on the company's approach to executive compensation was approved:

Votes For (percent)

Votes Against (percent)

98.42%

1.58%

About Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)
Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion.

Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

For More Information
For more information about everything Hydro One, please visit www.HydroOne.com where you can find additional information including links to securities filings, historical financial reports, and information about our governance practices, corporate social responsibility, customer solutions, and further information about our business.

favicon.png?sn=TO91567&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydro-one-limited-announces-voting-results-from-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301300393.html

SOURCE Hydro One Limited

