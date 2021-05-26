Aspire Private Capital, LLC Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Aspire Private Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aspire Private Capital , LLC. As of 2021Q1, Aspire Private Capital, LLC owns 533 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLF, XSOE, IVOL, FTSL, HZNP, AVTR, DECK, NUE, AON, TEL, TT, GLPI, RTX, DLR, ORCC, CARR, VONG, VONV, OTIS, PWR, LUMN, BIL, LTHM, SCZ, INTF, EFV, AGG, EWQ, HWM, VOT, VBK, CCL, FSKR, XPO, NET, AMRC, BLL, ALB, RCL, VVPR, GRMN, DOX, RE, ALL, ARNC, GOEV, CLDR, DKNG, SOLO, FHLC, FREL, FUBO, RIDE, OPEN, PLX, QS, XSW, SKLZ, XPER, RSG, CIEN, CAG, EQR, COF, HIG, HLT, HRL, INFY, IR, GSY, CHRW, MGM, MKC, QDEL, WSM, RIO, SPTS, SHM, BLK, SNA, STWD, SYK, TME, TER, USO, VTRS, SPCE, VNT, WM,

XLK, XLE, PDBC, VPL, JNK, SPSM, VEA, BNDX, VTV, VUG, SPEM, VMBS, BLV, BSV, BIV, TOTL, VWO, ESGU, IVV, VB, GOVT, SPIP, CVS, MSFT, EBND, AAPL, IPG, VTEB, ZBH, GOOGL, VLUE, DE, EFG, TGT, ABT, BK, CDW, CDNS, DHI, LRCX, ADBE, BBY, BWA, CMCSA, DOV, ESGE, MCHP, PH, QRVO, TXN, WMT, QUAL, MA, MDLZ, MS, SPY, RWX, GWX, TMUS, TFC, ZBRA, ATVI, BAC, ES, FB, FBHS, MBB, KDP, NEE, NSC, PYPL, PXD, V, AXP, AMT, AVY, DFS, MTUM, PLD, USB, MGK, MGV, IHI, KMB, WMB, COP, IXN, SHYG, MET, SPMD, LUV, VCSH, VBR, BIO, BIIB, CTSH, CCI, EA, GM, INTC, TLT, AOM, KR, LLY, MMC, NEM, OMC, TROW, PG, PGR, PHM, URI, VTIP, VGSH, VOE, WELL, ZTS, ALLE, MDT, STX, AMZN, AAL, ANTM, AMAT, GOLD, BHF, BMY, CI, C, ED, STZ, COST, DHR, DISCA, EBAY, FDX, FISV, HON, HUM, IDXX, AOR, HDV, KEY, KMI, LHX, MKTX, MCD, TAP, NTES, NYT, NKE, NVO, ROK, ROST, WIP, SNY, SWKS, SONY, STM, SPH, TSLA, TSN, UNP, UTHR, VIPS, XEL, XRX, ACN, CRNT, CHKP, GSAT, GDX, Reduced Positions: XLY, XLP, XLB, XLC, RSP, RYT, SPIB, SPDW, SPTM, SPLG, SGOL, FLRN, HYG, SPAB, GLD, LMBS, USMV, IGSB, VZ, IEMG, LOW, T, MRK, PM, CM, DUK, CVX, GILD, BCE, BTI, PFE, SO, VOD, AMGN, CSCO, FIS, TIP, NGG, PNC, PEP, XOM, EMB, RF, TMO, VOO, HYLB, D, HBAN, USHY, HYS, CWB, SJNK, UL, UNH, VTI, GIS, IBM, PPL, UPS, AEP, SHY, IEFA, BND, VOX, ABBV, AVGO, KO, DOW, DD, FXL, IEF, NFLX, PSX, PEG, XLV, MMM, VXUS, VXF, MO, CAT, CTVA, DIS, IYG, NEAR, JPM, JNJ, PSA, XLRE, BABA, GOOG, NLY, BAX, BSX, CME, GLW, DRE, FNB, F, GE, EWC, IJR, AGZ, GBF, GVI, IGIB, AOA, RDS.A, SCHP, SYY, VOOG, VWOB, VSS, VO, JD, NIO, SNCA,

For the details of Aspire Private Capital , LLC's stock buys and sells,



SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 409,498 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 329,734 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 307,934 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.89% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 57,182 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.75% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 100,510 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.86%

Aspire Private Capital, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 214,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $93.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9. The stock is now traded at around $31.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 3678.58%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $138.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 58,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 82624.10%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 137,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 257.17%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 266,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 216.17%. The purchase prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02. The stock is now traded at around $82.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 46,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.18%. The purchase prices were between $106.31 and $108.47, with an estimated average price of $107.48. The stock is now traded at around $108.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 88,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 42.23%. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $43.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 173,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $171.2 and $202.81, with an estimated average price of $185.48.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $128.93 and $147.23, with an estimated average price of $136.26.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 99.26%. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $172.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.62%. Aspire Private Capital , LLC still held 313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 98.44%. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $71.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.58%. Aspire Private Capital , LLC still held 1,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 97.52%. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. Aspire Private Capital , LLC still held 1,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 99%. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Aspire Private Capital , LLC still held 489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.51%. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Aspire Private Capital , LLC still held 7,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 33.86%. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Aspire Private Capital , LLC still held 98,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

