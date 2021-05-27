SANUWAVE Health to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI

CEO Kevin Richardson to Present Thursday, June 10th, 2021

SUWANEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation wound care products, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Invitational XI investor conference taking place virtually June 8-10, 2021.

Kevin A. Richardson II, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation to investors during the event as follows:

2021 LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. EDT - Track 3

Webcast: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XI, or to register for the event, please visit https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health (OTCQB:SNWV) is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, Energy First non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body's normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions. For more information, please visit www.SANUWAVE.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company's product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Investor Relations Contact

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(561) 489-5315

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

