Fox Factory Holding Corp. to Present at Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

BRASELTON, Ga., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF, Financial) ("FOX" or the âCompanyâ) today announced management will be presenting at the Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021.
About Fox Factory Holding Corp.Â (FOXF, Financial)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. The Company is a direct supplier to leading powered vehicle OEMs. Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.
Contact:
Fox Factory Holding Corp.
Vivek Bhakuni
Director of Investor Relations and Business Development
706-471-5241
[email protected]
