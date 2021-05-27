Watsco to Participate at the Wolfe Transport & Industrials Conference on May 27, 2021

MIAMI, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (: WSO) announced today that it is scheduled to participate virtually at the Wolfe Transport & Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. (EDT). Internet users can listen to a live webcast of the presentation at the Investor Relations section of Watscoâs website at http://www.watsco.com.



AboutÂ Watsco

WatscoÂ is the largest distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations inÂ the United States,Â Canada,Â MexicoÂ andÂ Puerto Rico, and on an export basis toÂ Latin AmericaÂ and theÂ Caribbean. WatscoÂ estimates that over 300,000 contractors and technicians visit or call one of its 651 locations each year to get information, obtain technical support and buy products. The Company believes there is long-term opportunity to be a significant participant and contributor in efforts to address climate change. HVAC/R products provide comfort to homes and businesses regardless of the outdoor climate. Older systems often operate below current government-mandated energy efficiency and environmental standards, resulting in higher energy use and costs to homeowners.Â Sales of higher-efficiency replacement systems have long been a fundamental opportunity inÂ Watscoâs marketplace. WatscoÂ plans to actively collaborate with its OEM partners and key stakeholders to lead these ongoing efforts in its marketplace. Additional information aboutÂ WatscoÂ may be found atÂ www.watsco.com.

Barry S. Logan

Executive Vice President

(305) 714-4102

e-mail: [email protected]