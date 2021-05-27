FP Newspapers Inc. Reports Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / FP Newspapers Inc. ("FPI") announces that all resolutions presented at the Corporation's annual meeting held on May 26, 2021 were approved by the shareholders. The proxy results on the election of directors were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Phil de Montmollin 2,208,337 (99.98%) 400 (0.02%) Stephen Dembroski 2,208,637 (100.00%) 100 (0.00%) Darryl Levy 2,208,337 (99.98%) 400 (0.02%) Deanna Traa 2,208,737 (100.00%) None Aldo Santin 2,204,611 (99.81%) 4,126 (0.19%) Phil de Montmollin (as the Corporation's nominee as a director of FPCN General Partner Inc.) 2,208,337 (99.98%) 400 (0.02%) Stephen Dembroski (as the Corporation's nominee as a director of FPCN General Partner Inc.) 2,208,637 (100.00%) 100 (0.00%) Darryl Levy (as the Corporation's nominee as a director of FPCN General Partner Inc.) 2,208,337 (99.98%) 400 (0.02%) Deanna Traa (as the Corporation's nominee as a director of FPCN General Partner Inc.) 2,208,737 (100.00%) None Aldo Santin (as the Corporation's nominee as a director of FPCN General Partner Inc.) 2,204,611 (99.81%) 4,126 (0.19%)

Robert Silver, who serves as Chairman of the Corporation, was also re-elected as director of the Corporation by FPCN Media Management Inc. pursuant to its rights as the holder of preferred shares.

FP Newspapers Inc. owns securities entitling it to 49% of the distributable cash flow of FP Canadian Newspapers Limited Partnership ("FPLP"). FPLP owns and operates the Winnipeg Free Press, along with several other Manitoba based news and media publications that are available in both print and digital formats. The informative and engaging content we produce has an extensive reach throughout the province of Manitoba. The breadth of our reach provides compelling platforms for those looking to effectively reach a Manitoba audience. Further information can be found at www.fpnewspapers.com and in disclosure documents filed by FP Newspapers Inc. with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

