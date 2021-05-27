Anthem Inc (ANTM) EVP & CFO John E Gallina Sold $18.3 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Anthem Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John E Gallina (insider trades) sold 46,444 shares of ANTM on 05/24/2021 at an average price of $394.89 a share. The total sale was $18.3 million.

- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
