Royal Caribbean Group sets June return for sailing from the U.S.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Celebrity Cruises leads industry with first major cruise ship approved to sail from America

PR Newswire

MIAMI, May 26, 2021

MIAMI, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has received approval to resume sailings from the United States after more than a year of suspended operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 26, the cruise company will mark a long-awaited return with Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Edge departing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

RCG_Logo.jpg

"Cruising from the U.S. is back!" said Richard D. Fain, Royal Caribbean Group chairman and CEO. "After months of working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other government officials, our Healthy Sail Panel and industry partners, we can again offer cruise lovers the chance to enjoy the wonders of cruising.Â  We are truly thankful to reach this special milestone."

The cruise company's return is heralded with a sailing on its much lauded, state-of-the-art, luxury ship Celebrity Edge. The ship was given the go-ahead by the CDC to be the first ship back in the water, meeting all new standards for delivering a safe and healthy cruise experience for guests and crew. The inaugural sailing from Fort Lauderdale sets the stage for Royal Caribbean Group to announce additional itineraries, reviving local U.S. port economies and kick-starting the rebound in cruise tourism around the world.Â 

All sailings will depart with vaccinated crew and everyone over the age of 16 must present proof of vaccination against COVID-19;Â as of August 1, 2021, all guests ages 12 and olderÂ must present proof of vaccination.Â 

About Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean GroupÂ is the operating business name for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three global cruise vacation brands:Â Royal Caribbean International,Â Celebrity Cruises, andÂ Silversea Cruises.Â Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 59 ships with an additional 15 on order as of March 15, 2021.Â  Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.comÂ or www.rclinvestor.com.

favicon.png?sn=FL92019&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-caribbean-group-sets-june-return-for-sailing-from-the-us-301300426.html

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL92019&Transmission_Id=202105262007PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL92019&DateId=20210526
