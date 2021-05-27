Logo
Css Llc Buys Colfax Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, GFL Environmental Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company Css Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Colfax Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, GFL Environmental Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, PG&E Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, National General Holdings Corp, PG&E Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Css Llc. As of 2021Q1, Css Llc owns 746 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CSS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/css+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CSS LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 311,700 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio.
  2. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 2,778,370 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  3. Colfax Corp (CFXA) - 343,318 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.82%
  4. GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU) - 699,732 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.87%
  5. PG&E Corp (PCGU) - 450,276 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.43%
New Purchase: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Css Llc initiated holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 283,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Css Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 59,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Css Llc initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $52.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 195,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Css Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $106.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 66,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc (TBCPU)

Css Llc initiated holding in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 588,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Css Llc initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 209,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Colfax Corp (CFXA)

Css Llc added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 96.82%. The purchase prices were between $154.08 and $205.31, with an estimated average price of $176.21. The stock is now traded at around $180.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 343,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO)

Css Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 72.61%. The purchase prices were between $54.69 and $65, with an estimated average price of $59.29. The stock is now traded at around $56.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 843,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU)

Css Llc added to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $67.37 and $81.57, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $75.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 699,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PG&E Corp (PCGU)

Css Llc added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $104.84 and $122, with an estimated average price of $114.69. The stock is now traded at around $99.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 450,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Css Llc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 313.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $41.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 75,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (DFPH)

Css Llc added to a holding in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp by 159.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 360,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)

Css Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.46 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $51.17.

Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Css Llc sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Sold Out: Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I (SNRHU)

Css Llc sold out a holding in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.6.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Css Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Css Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.

Reduced: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Css Llc reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 98.32%. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $83.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.23%. Css Llc still held 12,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Css Llc reduced to a holding in PG&E Corp by 61.57%. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Css Llc still held 621,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)

Css Llc reduced to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.98%. The sale prices were between $39.88 and $46.94, with an estimated average price of $43.57. The stock is now traded at around $42.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Css Llc still held 177,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Css Llc reduced to a holding in Twilio Inc by 80.65%. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $332.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Css Llc still held 4,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT)

Css Llc reduced to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 64.44%. The sale prices were between $39.3 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $50.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Css Llc still held 89,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)

Css Llc reduced to a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 60.67%. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Css Llc still held 193,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of CSS LLC

. Also check out:

1. CSS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CSS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CSS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CSS LLC keeps buying

insider