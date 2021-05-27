US Indexes Close with Gains Wednesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,323.05 on Wednesday with a gain of 10.59 points or 0.03%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,195.99 for a gain of 7.86 points or 0.19%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,738.00 for a gain of 80.82 points or 0.59%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 17.36 for a loss of 1.48 points or -7.86%.

Wednesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks gained Wednesday and the major indexes closed higher. The Nasdaq gained 0.59%.

Nvidia ( NVDA, Financial) reported earnings results with revenue of $5.66 billion beating estimates by $250 million and non-GAAP EPS of $3.66 beating estimates by $0.38. Nvidia's stock gained 0.33%.

Electric vehicle technologies led the day's sector gains. Big bank executives testified before Congress discussing social and economic developments in the pandemic and beyond.

In other news:

The MBA Mortgage Applications index decreased by -4.2% following an increase of 1.2%. The MBA's average 30-year mortgage rate increased to 3.18% from 3.15%.

Crude oil inventory decreased by -3.3 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

The Treasury held auctions for 2-year notes at a rate of 0.030% and 5-year notes at a rate of 0.788%.

Across the board:

Amazon ( AMZN , Financial) announced it plans to acquire MGM for $8.45 billion. The stock gained 0.19%.

Financial) announced it plans to acquire MGM for $8.45 billion. The stock gained 0.19%. Fifth Street Asset Management ( FSAM , Financial) +143.33%

Financial) +143.33% Peloton Interactive ( PTON , Financial) +10.18%

Financial) +10.18% Ford ( F , Financial) +8.55% on its investor day

Financial) +8.55% on its investor day Moderna ( MRNA , Financial) +3.74%

Financial) +3.74% Tesla ( TSLA , Financial) +2.39%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,249.27 for a gain of 43.52 points or 1.97%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,362.60 for a gain of 28.45 points or 2.13%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,677.87 for a gain of 243.93 points or 1.69%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,416.10 for a gain of 202.04 points or 1.80%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,708.71 for a gain of 25.65 points or 0.96%; the S&P 100 at 1,904.83 for a gain of 2.87% points or 0.15%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,702.74 for a gain of 45.01 points or 0.33%; the Russell 3000 at 2,504.52 for a gain of 9.41 points or 0.38%; the Russell 1000 at 2,358.94 for a gain of 6.24 points or 0.27%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,801.86 for a gain of 167.50 points or 0.38%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 858.57 for a gain of 3.20 points or 0.37%.

