Day One Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( DAWN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00Â per share. All of the shares are being offered by Day One. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Day One, are expected to be $160.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 27, 2021 under the ticker symbol âDAWN.â The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Day One has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan, Cowen and Piper Sandler are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with theÂ Securities and Exchange CommissionÂ and was declared effective onÂ May 26, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at [email protected]; or Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Day One is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One was founded to address a critical unmet need: children with cancer are being left behind in a cancer drug development revolution. Day Oneâs name was inspired by the âThe Day One TalkâÂ¹Â that physicians have with patients and their families about an initial cancer diagnosis and treatment plan. Day One aims to re-envision cancer drug development and redefine whatâs possible for all people living with cancerâregardless of ageâstarting from Day One.

Day One partners with leading clinical oncologists, families, and scientists to identify, acquire, and develop important emerging cancer treatments. The Companyâs lead product candidate, DAY101, is an oral, brain-penetrant, highly-selective type II pan-RAF kinase inhibitor, and is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial (FIREFLY-1) in pediatric, adolescent and young adult patients with relapsed or progressive low-grade glioma (pLGG). The Companyâs pipeline also includes the investigational agent pimasertib, a clinical-stage, oral, highly-selective small molecule inhibitor of mitogen-activated protein kinase kinases 1 and 2 (MEK). Day One is based in South San Francisco.

Â¹Â Jennifer W. MackÂ andÂ Holcombe E. Grier; Journal of Clinical OncologyÂ 2004Â 22:3,Â 563-566

Contact:
1AB
Dan Budwick
[email protected]

