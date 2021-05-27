Logo
UBIQUITI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Inc. - UI

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW ORLEANS, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until July 19, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ubiquiti Inc. (: UI), if they purchased the Companyâs shares between January 11, 2021 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the âClass Periodâ). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

Ubiquiti investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-ubiquiti-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Ubiquiti and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 30, 2021, post-market, Krebs on Security reported that the Companyâs January 2021 data breach was âcatastrophic,â and more extensive than portrayed by the Company, wherein the attacker(s) accessed âprivileged credentials that were previously stored in the LastPass account of a Ubiquiti IT employee, and gained root administrator access to all Ubiquiti AWS [Amazon Web Services] accounts, including all S3 data buckets, all application logs, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies.â

On this news, shares of Ubiquiti fell $50.70, or 14.5%, to close at $298.30 per share on March 31, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Molder v. Ubiquiti Inc., et al., No. 1:21-cv-04520.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

