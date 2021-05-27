Logo
LeoVegas exercises authorisation for share repurchases

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of LeoVegas has decided to exercise the authorisation to repurchase own shares granted to it by the company's Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2021. LeoVegas intends to repurchase shares for an amount up to EUR 10,000,000. The share repurchases will be conducted on one or more occasions before the Annual General Meeting 2022. The purpose is to optimise the company's capital structure and create shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding. The repurchased shares may also be used as payment for potential future acquisitions.

The share repurchase programme is being initiated in accordance with the authorisation granted by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 11 May 2021 to repurchase up to 10% of the total number of shares in the company before the AGM 2022. This entails that a maximum of 10,165,297 shares may be owned by the company.

The repurchase program will be carried out in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's regulation for issuers and the following conditions:

  1. Repurchases may be conducted on one or more occasions before the AGM 2022.
  2. Repurchases shall be made at a price within the range of the highest purchase price and lowest selling price for the shares on Nasdaq Stockholm at any given time.
  3. A maximum of 25%, with the exception of block trades, of the average daily trading volume in the shares on Nasdaq Stockholm may be repurchased on any given trading day.
  4. Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

LeoVegas shall report to Nasdaq Stockholm all repurchases of own shares that have taken place during the program no later than within seven trading days after the date of repurchase.

This information is such that LeoVegas AB (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at the time stated by LeoVegas AB's (publ) news distributor Cision, upon publication of this press release. The persons indicated below can also be contacted for further information.

For furtherÂ information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO
+46 (0) 8 410 367 66
[email protected]

Stefan Nelson, Group CFO
+356Â 993Â 942 68
[email protected]

Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
+46 73 512 07 20
[email protected]

About leovegas mobile gaming group:

LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino".Â The global groupÂ LeoVegas Mobile Gaming GroupÂ offers games on Casino, Live Casino, Bingo and Sport.Â The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.)Â isÂ located in Sweden and its operations are mainlyÂ located inÂ Malta.Â The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.Â www.leovegasgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/leovegas-exercises-authorisation-for-share-repurchases,c3354518

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17434/3354518/1423227.pdf

LeoVegas exercises authorisation for share repurchases

favicon.png?sn=IO92271&sd=2021-05-27 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leovegas-exercises-authorisation-for-share-repurchases-301300548.html

SOURCE Cision AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO92271&Transmission_Id=202105270211PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO92271&DateId=20210527
