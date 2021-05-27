Warren Buffett: This Is the Biggest Risk Facing Investors

There are many risks facing investors at the present time. For example, the pandemic continues to cause challenging conditions for many industries. There are also threats from global trade wars and inflation that could impact company earnings.

However, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) opined at the recent Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) annual meeting that a different risk could pose an even greater threat to shareholder returns in future. That risk is poor company management that fails to deliver a sound growth strategy over the long run.

Commenting on company management, Buffett said:

"The number one risk factor, you never see it. The number one risk factor is that this business gets the wrong management and you get a guy or a woman in charge of it that they're personable, the directors like them, they don't know what they're doing, but they know how to put on an appearance. That's the biggest single danger that a business has, and that that person stays and runs it for 10 or 15 years and either stays in the textile business, a department store business, and expands. I've looked at a lot of businesses and that's what's caused the number one problem."

A relevant issue

In my view, many investors overlook the importance of company management when deciding which stocks to buy. A business can have a wide economic moat, sound finances and an improving industry outlook. However, if its CEO or wider management team fail to make the right investments, pushes the company into the wrong growth areas or allows its balance sheet to weaken, the prospects for investors could deteriorate significantly.

This point is arguably more relevant at the present time than it has been for many years. The world is currently undergoing rapid technological change that is impacting consumer habits across many industries. Businesses that fail to adapt to evolving trends through poor management may find they are left behind their peers. Therefore, having a sound growth strategy formulated by management could prove to be an even greater differentiator between companies in future than it has been in the past.

Assessing company management

Assessing the strength of a firm's CEO or wider management team is very subjective. Different investors will have varied opinions on their capabilities. However, focusing on their track records could provide guidance regarding their competence. For example, analyzing the performance of companies they have run previously, or divisions within the same company that they have overseen, could offer guidance on their ability to implement a sound strategy.

In addition, it may be prudent to incorporate an assessment of management's strategy into an investor's checklist prior to purchasing a stock. This may force an investor to study the details of a firm's strategy and determine whether it appears to be logical given current industry conditions.

Risk management

Of course, there is always a risk that management teams with excellent track records will make mistakes. After all, there are an infinite number of variables that can affect company performance. Many of them are impossible to accurately predict.

Therefore, diversifying across a wide range of companies could be a means of reducing the threat from poor management decisions. It may lessen the impact on an investor's portfolio of inadequate strategies undertaken by one firm. This could lead to a more efficient allocation of capital in the long run.

Disclosure: The author has no position in any stocks mentioned.

