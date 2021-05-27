Warren Buffett: This Is the Biggest Risk Facing Investors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Warren Buffett: This Is the Biggest Risk Facing Investors

Poor company management can lead to disappointing returns

Author's Avatar
Robert Stephens, CFA
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

There are many risks facing investors at the present time. For example, the pandemic continues to cause challenging conditions for many industries. There are also threats from global trade wars and inflation that could impact company earnings.

However,

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) opined at the recent Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) annual meeting that a different risk could pose an even greater threat to shareholder returns in future. That risk is poor company management that fails to deliver a sound growth strategy over the long run.

Commenting on company management, Buffett said:

"The number one risk factor, you never see it. The number one risk factor is that this business gets the wrong management and you get a guy or a woman in charge of it that they're personable, the directors like them, they don't know what they're doing, but they know how to put on an appearance. That's the biggest single danger that a business has, and that that person stays and runs it for 10 or 15 years and either stays in the textile business, a department store business, and expands. I've looked at a lot of businesses and that's what's caused the number one problem."

A relevant issue

In my view, many investors overlook the importance of company management when deciding which stocks to buy. A business can have a wide economic moat, sound finances and an improving industry outlook. However, if its CEO or wider management team fail to make the right investments, pushes the company into the wrong growth areas or allows its balance sheet to weaken, the prospects for investors could deteriorate significantly.

This point is arguably more relevant at the present time than it has been for many years. The world is currently undergoing rapid technological change that is impacting consumer habits across many industries. Businesses that fail to adapt to evolving trends through poor management may find they are left behind their peers. Therefore, having a sound growth strategy formulated by management could prove to be an even greater differentiator between companies in future than it has been in the past.

Assessing company management

Assessing the strength of a firm's CEO or wider management team is very subjective. Different investors will have varied opinions on their capabilities. However, focusing on their track records could provide guidance regarding their competence. For example, analyzing the performance of companies they have run previously, or divisions within the same company that they have overseen, could offer guidance on their ability to implement a sound strategy.

In addition, it may be prudent to incorporate an assessment of management's strategy into an investor's checklist prior to purchasing a stock. This may force an investor to study the details of a firm's strategy and determine whether it appears to be logical given current industry conditions.

Risk management

Of course, there is always a risk that management teams with excellent track records will make mistakes. After all, there are an infinite number of variables that can affect company performance. Many of them are impossible to accurately predict.

Therefore, diversifying across a wide range of companies could be a means of reducing the threat from poor management decisions. It may lessen the impact on an investor's portfolio of inadequate strategies undertaken by one firm. This could lead to a more efficient allocation of capital in the long run.

Disclosure: The author has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment