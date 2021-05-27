Logo
Philips to provide Spanish Viamed hospital group with advanced diagnostic imaging solutions

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

May 27, 2021

Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Madrid, Spain - Royal Philips (: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Viamed, one of Spainâs leading private hospital groups, today announced that Philips has been selected to install the latest advanced diagnostic imaging solutions in clinical centers throughout Viamedâs network, supporting the groupâs healthcare professionals to further improve patient care. Viamed has a total of 11 hospitals and 15 healthcare centers in the Andalusia, Aragon, Catalonia, La Rioja, Murcia and Madrid regions of Spain.

This agreement with Philips will allow Viamed to continue with the technological renewal of Viamed's imaging capabilities throughout its network of hospitals. As a starting point, Viamed has already acquired Philips MR and CT scanners for its hospitals in Madrid, Seville (Andalusia) and Huesca (Aragon), as well as a state-of-the-art digital radiology room for its hospital in Tarragona (Catalonia).

âDeveloping our technology innovation strategy with a partner like Philips allows us to accelerate progress in meeting our objective of maintaining healthcare excellence and placing the patient at the center of all our operations,â said Paulo GonÃ§alves, CEO of Viamed. âThe start of this collaboration has been the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment through which our professionals will be able to develop their work and provide our patients with the best care.â

"We are very proud of the trust placed in us for renewing and procuring Viamedâs diagnostic imaging solutions,â said Juan Sanabria, General Manager of Philips IbÃ©rica. âIt will help Viamed to continue offering the best health outcomes and the best experience for its patients and healthcare professionals.â Â 

For further information, please contact:

Joost Maltha
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 10 55 81 16
E-mail: [email protected]

CÃ©sar GarcÃ­a Requena
Philips IbÃ©rica
TelÂ : +34 670 264 471
E-mail: [email protected]

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum â from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About Viamed Salud
Viamed Salud is one of Spainâs leading hospital groups, with 11 hospitals and 15 healthcare centers in the Andalusia, Aragon, Catalonia, La Rioja, Murcia and Madrid regions. Its objective is to provide the population of these regions with added value in terms of health and always meet the highest standards of quality for its patients.

The group includes 2,300 healthcare professionals, highly qualified and specialized in the treatment of various pathologies and dedicated to prioritizing human-centered personalized treatment for patients. Viamedâs hospital facilities are characterized by modern equipment and the latest medical-surgical technology, and by a policy of respect and environmental sustainability.

