Centrica Names Cognizant as Exclusive Partner for SAP Business Process Transformation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cognizant to consolidate and manage SAP environment for the UK's largest energy company, enhancing business efficiency and customer experience

PR Newswire

TEANECK, N.J., May 27, 2021

TEANECK, N.J., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced today it has been selected by Centrica, a leading international energy services and solutions company, as the sole technology services partner to manage and transform the SAP environment supporting its UK operations. Centrica provides energy supply and services to 10 million business and residential customers in the UK, making its SAP enterprise system one of the UK energy industry's most substantial SAP deployments.

Cognizant_Social_Logo.jpg

Consolidating its SAP enterprise system under Cognizant will enable Centrica to streamline business processes and respond more quickly to market and regulatory changes, improving operational efficiency as well as user experience. Centrica's customers will benefit from upgrades in account management processes, with better insights on energy use and managing tariffs, highly personalized offers and a smoother onboarding process for new services.

"As an energy services provider operating at global scale, we need agile technologies and an infrastructure that can scale across theÂ business without complexity," said Darren Miles, CIO, Centrica. "Cognizant has been a trusted, insightful partner in our journey over many years as we have evolved to improve our business efficiency and transform our customer-facing offerings to deliver more personalized and engaging customer service."

"Game-changing technologies and new competition are reshaping the energy industry," said Rob Walker, Managing Director, UK&I, Cognizant. "The ability to adapt quickly to change and to connect with customers in a meaningful way is key. We are pleased to be helping Centrica meet these challenges head-on, drawing on our rich domain knowledge of the energy and utility industry, along with our extensive engineering and SAP expertise."

The multiyear engagement builds on Cognizant's long-standing relationship with Centrica. Since 2005, Cognizant has provided Centrica with a broad range of consulting, data, cloud and digital engineering services. Cognizant will leverage multidisciplinary teams and its expertise in DevSecOps methodology to consolidate and manage Centrica's SAP environment, addressing the need for agility, speed and infrastructure security.

Learn More:

About Centrica
Centrica is a leading international energy services and solutions provider focused on satisfying the changing needs of our customers and enabling the transition to a lower carbon future. Our business is founded on a 200-year heritage of serving people. We supply energy and services to over 26.2 million customer accounts mainly in the UK, Ireland, and North America through strong brands such as British Gas, supported by around 9,000 engineers and technicians.

About CognizantÂ 
Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the US, Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

For more information, contact:

US

Jodi Sorensen

[email protected]

Europe
Christina Schneider
[email protected]

Asia-Pac

Rashmi Vasisht
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY90937&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centrica-names-cognizant-as-exclusive-partner-for-sap-business-process-transformation-301300601.html

SOURCE Cognizant

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY90937&Transmission_Id=202105270409PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY90937&DateId=20210527
